Palm Beach Zoo launches ‘Rhythm in the Wild’ — live music, animal encounters and after-hours fun this spring

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is trading in its midday family strolls for nighttime magic with its brand-new spring music series, Rhythm in the Wild.

The after-hours event invites guests to sip, stroll and explore the zoo under the stars while enjoying live music, curated food and drinks, and special animal encounters you won’t find during the day.

Every night is a different experience — with a new live band, unique animal moment, and nightly conservation message from zoo staff. Event organizers promise unexpected surprises, which could mean an up-close meet-and-greet with one of the zoo’s charismatic residents.

One of those surprise moments will come from Dr. Carrie Ullmer, Palm Beach Zoo’s director of veterinary services and conservation medicine, who will tease her jaw-dropping real-life jaguar encounter from fieldwork in the wild. She’s one of the zoo’s “conservation heroes” — staff members whose work goes far beyond zoo walls.

Event dates run select nights between Feb. 13 and April 25, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rhythm in the Wild — Band Lineup & Dates

All events run 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Palm Beach Zoo — 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

February 2026 (Incomplete list)

Feb. 13 — Chris Montelone

Feb. 14 — Leafy Greens

Feb. 15 — The Currys

Feb. 16 — Leafy Greens

Feb. 19 — Chris Springer

Feb. 20 — Brooks Herring

Tip: Palm Beach Zoo members receive 25% off tickets.

Tickets & Info: PalmBeachZoo.org

