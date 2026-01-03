Palm Beach Zoo unveils “Rhythm in the Wild”: Music meets conservation under the stars

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has found a wild new way to make your spring nights unforgettable. Beginning Feb. 13 and running select evenings through April 25, the Zoo will transform into an after-hours oasis where music, conservation stories, and rare animal encounters take center stage.

Rhythm in the Wild is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural showcase blending live performances, creative conservation storytelling, and exclusive up-close animal moments you won’t find during the day.

“This event allows us to show the Zoo in a completely different light,” said Amanda Joiner, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Palm Beach Zoo. “It’s a place where music, atmosphere, and conservation intersect, giving guests an experience that feels both celebratory and meaningful.”

No two nights will be alike. Guests can expect rotating musicians, themed food and drink, and animal interactions tailored to each evening’s theme. Each month spotlights a different big cat conservation focus:

February → Jaguars in Belize

March → Florida Panthers

April → Malaysian Tigers

Alongside music, zoo experts and regional partners will share educational insights about these iconic species, tying entertainment directly to real-world conservation efforts.

“Rhythm in the Wild is a musical experience that celebrates conservation and invites people to see animals active at night,” said Renee Bumpus, Chief Animal and Conservation Officer. “Whether you’re coming for the music or our mission to protect endangered species, you’ll leave knowing you helped save wildlife.”

Ticket Information:

Single-Entry Tickets: Adults $19.95 | Children $17.95

Day + Night Combo: Adults $47.90 | Children $37.90

(Members can purchase starting Jan. 5; general public sales begin Jan. 12.)



Event proceeds support Palm Beach Zoo’s conservation programs, from Florida Panther monitoring to coral research and global wildlife initiatives.

For details and upcoming performance lineup announcements, visit palmbeachzoo.org/rhythm

WPTV is the official television partner of the Palm Beach Zoo.

This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and then reviewed, verified, and edited by WPTV’s editorial team to ensure accuracy, style, and clarity.

