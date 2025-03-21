Palm Beach International Boat Show: What you need to know if you're attending

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach International Boat Show is showcasing the latest innovations in luxury yachts and maritime advancements. Running through March 24, this year's show features new yacht designs, cutting-edge marine technologies, and an array of accessories sure to capture the attention of yachting enthusiasts.

What’s New at PBIBS

Among the highlights this year are several first-time exhibitors and debuting yachts that exemplify innovation and luxury. Attendees can look forward to immersive experiences, including interactive displays and live demonstrations that promise to engage all the senses. This year's show emphasizes the importance of connecting with the yachting community and discovering what’s next in the industry.

This year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show proudly introduces the inaugural Superyacht Show at Palm Harbor, an exclusive event tailored specifically for the superyacht community. Located at the scenic Palm Harbor Marina, the show will feature a curated selection of the world’s finest superyachts for viewing and purchase, alongside networking opportunities and seminars that delve into the latest trends in yacht design and eco-friendly innovations.

Enhancing the experience further, the Superyacht Show will host the PB Catch activation, an interactive platform that celebrates local seafood and the fishing community. Guests can enjoy culinary delights prepared by top chefs, showcasing sustainable practices and the rich flavors of the region.

Economic Impact

The show attracts thousands of visitors from around the globe, contributing millions to the local economy through hotel stays, dining, and other expenditures. Organizers said that the economic impact to the state of Florida is over one billion dollars, and that this year's event will draw an even larger crowd, benefiting not just marine businesses but the broader community.

Parking Information

For those planning to attend, parking options are plentiful but should be arranged in advance to avoid congestion. Attendees are encouraged to utilize shuttle services or public transportation whenever possible. Detailed parking information and shuttle schedules are available on the PBIBSofficial website.

Spotlight on Luxury Yachts: The Bernadette, Skyfall, and Golden Eye

This year’s show features some of the most uniquely named yachts in the industry, including the stunning Bernadette, which stands out for its elegant design and impressive performance. Additionally, yacht enthusiasts will have the chance to explore Skyfall and Golden Eye, both named after iconic James Bond films.

Bernadette: A stunning 71-foot luxury houseboat originally launched in 1958. It’s said to be the last of the coveted Trumpy fantail houseboats. It underwent a significant multimillion dollar rebuild in 2009.

A stunning 71-foot luxury houseboat originally launched in 1958. It’s said to be the last of the coveted Trumpy fantail houseboats. It underwent a significant multimillion dollar rebuild in 2009. Skyfall , a luxurious 190-foot motor yacht, was launched in 2010 and recently refitted in 2020. With accommodations for up to 12 guests and a crew of 14, it combines sophistication with performance, making it a must-see at the show.

, a luxurious 190-foot motor yacht, was launched in 2010 and recently refitted in 2020. With accommodations for up to 12 guests and a crew of 14, it combines sophistication with performance, making it a must-see at the show. Golden Eye, a 177-foot motor yacht launched in 2020, showcases state-of-the-art amenities and an exquisite interior. Both yachts symbolize the glamour and excitement associated with the James Bond legacy, sure to captivate attendees.

Addressing Yachtie Mental Health

In addition to the focus on luxury yachts, this year's boat show is making strides toward addressing an important topic in the yachting community: mental health. Captain Kelly J. Gordon will be hosting a panel titled "Beyond Awareness: A Panel on Real Solutions for Mental Health at Sea" on Friday, March 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

[Yachtie - A "yachtie" refers to someone who works on a yacht, particularly as crew on a superyacht, or someone who owns, manages, or frequently spends time on a yacht.]

Captain Gordon expressed her enthusiasm for the panel on Instagram by posting, “This is more than just a discussion—it’s a call for accountability, awareness, and real transformation. Are you ready to be part of the change?” The panel aims to explore actionable solutions for mental health issues in the maritime industry, emphasizing the need for comprehensive policies and supportive initiatives.

