Paddling through the night: 100 athletes to cross Atlantic for cystic fibrosis awareness

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — This month, as most Floridians sleep soundly in their beds, nearly 100 paddlers will be pushing through darkness and ocean swells in one of the most inspiring endurance events on the water.

The 12th annual Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis sets off from Bimini, Bahamas, just after midnight on June 22, bound for the shores of Lake Worth Beach—80 grueling miles away.

Armed with paddles, headlamps, and heart, participants will make the overnight crossing on stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Their mission: to raise awareness and support for families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), a life-threatening genetic condition that attacks the lungs and digestive system.

The event is organized by the Piper’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Travis Suit, whose daughter Piper was diagnosed with CF at the age of four. Now 17, Piper continues to be the inspiration behind the movement.

Suit, a Florida native and passionate paddler, learned early on that salt air has therapeutic benefits for CF patients. That discovery led him not only to the ocean, but to an idea that would grow into a life-changing event.

Each stroke across the Gulf Stream represents hope for thousands of families.

Participants depart for Bimini on June 18 to prepare, train, and connect as a team. When the horn sounds in the early hours of June 22, they’ll navigate open ocean, tides, and fatigue—paddling through the night with the lights of Florida as their distant beacon.

Depending on weather and conditions, the crossing typically takes between 12 and 16 hours. At the finish line on Lake Worth Beach, they’ll be greeted by hundreds of cheering friends, family members, and supporters gathered for a beachside celebration filled with music, hugs, and heartfelt reunions.

Over the past 12 years, The Crossing has grown from a passion project to a nationally recognized event, raising significant funds for programs that directly support CF families—everything from wellness grants and peer support networks to financial assistance for care-related expenses.

The event also helps highlight the physical and emotional benefits of saltwater therapy—something many in the CF community embrace as part of their holistic care routines. The ocean, in many ways, has become both battleground and balm for those who fight the disease daily.

Community members can support the cause by donating, volunteering, or simply showing up to cheer on the paddlers as they arrive in Lake Worth Beach on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22.

For more information, to donate, or to track the paddlers in real time

