Youngest team ever will make cystic fibrosis crossing from Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Playing in the waves and bonding for a cause as 200 paddlers journey from Bimini to Lake Worth Beach. Celebrating Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis, is an event that truly makes us proud to call this place home. The Crossing supports the families of those suffering from cystic fibrosis.

This morning, I met up with Piper's Angels on Lake Worth Beach, right next to Benny's on the Beach. They are planning their annual trip on June 23 at 12:01 a.m. from Bimini, Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

"My daughter Piper has cystic fibrosis and it's been something that our family has worked through this adversity together," said Travis Suit, founder of Piper's Angels. "So, seeing the community come together and fundraise to be able to support more CF families is just an amazing cause."

The youngest team ever is also crossing hoping to raise $8,000. They are a group, including seniors, from the Benjamin School.

"My personal motive is kind of like it's like our friends. We want to do it and do a great job," said Sam from the Benjamin School. "So, our first year. We're the youngest team and we're really looking forward to that."

What's it like making a crossing that long? I asked Lindsay who is paddling with the Angels this year.

"It's exhilarating. Honestly, being kind of in the middle of nowhere, seeing the sunrise come up," Lindsay said. "It's an unexplainable feeling that I hope everyone locally gets the chance to experience the water."

"I think what's really changed is the camaraderie the community that's come together," said Tatiana Tims, who is a spokesperson for Piper's Angels. "We have a lot of experienced paddlers coming back, but we also have a lot of new paddlers coming in. We like to say people come for the challenge and stay for the cause."

About Piper's Angels:

"The charity and The Crossing were founded by Travis Suit whose daughter Piper, now 16, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age four. An avid paddler himself, he learned about the benefits that salt air has for those with this chronic, and often fatal, disease. As he joined the CF community, he was inspired to help other families in his situation care for their loved ones."

