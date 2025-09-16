National Dance Day returns to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to put down your phone, crank up the music, and move like nobody’s watching — your moment is coming.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is once again the official host of National Dance Day, transforming its Cohen Pavilion into a wall-to-wall celebration of rhythm this Saturday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free, family-friendly day of fun

Whether you’re into salsa, ballet, hip hop, tap, Irish step, or even the graceful sway of traditional hula, you’ll find a workshop to get your feet moving — and it’s all FREE.

Throughout the day, you can do the following:



Learn from top area instructors

Join in a group warm-up

Watch — or join — professional ballet and hip hop performances

Try Polynesian dance, complete with cultural storytelling

Score giveaways from emcee Maegan Lahti of WILD 95.5 (WLDI-FM).

The Big Finale

At 3:15 p.m., everyone gathers for the Official National Dance Day Routine led by Tiffany Maher — a So You Think You Can Dance Season 9 runner-up and star from VH1’s Hit The Floor.

The goal? Pack the floor with dancers of all ages and skill levels moving together in unison.

Parking and planning

Parking at the Kravis Center garage is free during the event, but space is limited — so carpool or take public transportation if you can.

Location: Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Website: https://www.kravis.org/national-dance-day

Why it Matters

National Dance Day — recognized by Congress — is all about celebrating the joy and benefits of dance and movement. The Kravis Center’s lineup reflects our community’s diversity in both culture and creativity. This is about more than just the steps — it’s about connection, fitness, and a whole lot of smiles.

Don’t miss our live preview

Join me Wednesday morning starting at 5 a.m. on WPTV Morning News, as I do the following:



Chat with Tracy Butler, senior director of Education at the Kravis Center

Attempt a few ballet steps with Ballet Palm Beach

Learn hip hop from Kenny Fowler (and maybe pull a muscle)

Get inspired by Natalia Celestin of Soul Movement

If nothing else… I promise good TV. And maybe a laugh at my expense!

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.