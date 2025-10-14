Model Your Mission: Where fashion meets purpose in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Thursday, high fashion will meet high impact as Extraordinary Charities hosts “Model Your Mission: A Fashion Show with Purpose” — an inspiring luncheon and runway event celebrating some of Palm Beach County’s most impactful grassroots nonprofits.

From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The Belgrove Resort, guests will be treated to pop-up shopping, powerful storytelling, and a one-of-a-kind showcase where nonprofit leaders, community champions, and even students take the catwalk — styled head to toe by local boutiques — while the missions of their organizations shine under the spotlight.

Fashion with Heart

Unlike traditional runway shows, the focus won’t be on just the clothes — it’s on the causes. Each walk down the runway gives audience members a glimpse into the work being done across Palm Beach County: from youth education to healthcare access, from skills training programs to community uplift initiatives.

Extraordinary Charities, the nonprofit behind the event, supports dozens of local organizations each year with resources, training, and collaborative opportunities. Event proceeds will fuel those programs long after the runway lights dim.

Tickets available now here.

