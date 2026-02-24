Midnight Sun Festival returns to Lake Worth Beach with Finnish flair, quirky contests

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Midnight Sun Festival is set to bring a burst of Finnish culture, live music, and quirky competitions to Bryant Park Lagoon from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Organizers say the annual event celebrates Lake Worth Beach’s rich Finnish heritage with a packed weekend of performances, food and drink, and community fun.

Friday night opens the festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with free admission. Saturday runs noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with $5 admission each day. Children 12 and under enter for free.

Among the weekend highlights:



The Taste of Finland culinary contest



The Florida Championship Wife Carrying Contest — Sunday at 1 p.m.



New this year: The Reima Hobby Horse Showcase in partnership with Vinceramos Horsemanship Center — Saturday



The wife carrying competition challenges participants to navigate a 280-yard course featuring two log obstacles and a water hazard while carrying their partner. Inspired by a traditional Finnish competition, the event blends endurance, teamwork, and humor — all in front of cheering crowds.

The hobby horse showcase is a growing phenomenon both in Finland and the United States, offering an interactive experience for all ages, complete with riders demonstrating skill and creativity in a whimsical setting.

Live music from Finnish performers, arts and crafts vendors, and a beer garden add to the festive atmosphere along the Lake Worth Beach waterfront, promising colorful visuals and plenty of photo opportunities.

For more information, visit midnightsunfest.org or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

This story was partially produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence technology and reviewed by a WPTV editor before publication.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.