Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s Community Trees event benefits 20 nonprofits in Palm Beach County

JUPITER, Fla. — In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is transforming its main lobby into a “forest of giving” with the return of its 3rd Annual Community Trees event — featuring 20 breathtaking Christmas trees, each decorated by a different local nonprofit to tell their story in lights and ornaments.

From Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, whose tree features adorable rescue pets still looking for homes, to Speak Up for Kids, where ornaments carry the faces of children whose lives have been changed, the display is both festive and deeply emotional. Other participating organizations include Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and Wounded Veteran’s Relief Fund — each vying for thousands in prize money, while raising awareness for their missions.

Here’s how it works:

Vote for your favorite tree to help that charity win $7,500, $5,000, or $2,500.

Bid in the silent auction to take home a decorated tree (the winning nonprofit delivers it, and keeps 100% of the proceeds).

Donate instantly by scanning the QR code located at each tree.

The trees will be on display during box office hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



This year’s event is aimed at spotlighting the nonprofits that make Palm Beach County a better place to live, while giving the community a holiday experience that’s both fun and impactful.

For more information, visit JupiterTheatre.org or follow Maltz Jupiter Theatre on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

Portions of this article were assisted by AI technology for research, organization, and clarity. All information has been reviewed and verified by WPTV staff before publication.

