Make room in your fridge: Brine your turkey 24 hours before in ice chest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thanksgiving is Thursday, so today, Wednesday, it's time to start brining your turkey.

I went to Okeechobee Steakhouse to get Turkey cooking tips and they say if you have the time, now is the time to brine.

"Get that bird in the brine. 24 hours is the perfect time. Everyone in South Florida, as we know, has a nice little ice cooler. Just clean your cooler, drop your bird in there, pour your brine on it, and put a little ice. Leave it for 24 hours, it'll be perfect," said Ralph Lewis of Okeechobee Steakhouse.

Ralph says that using a cooler or deep pan to brine your bird makes room in your fridge for other Thanksgiving treats. You can find their brine recipe in the Shining A Light section of WPTV.com

Brining for Tenderness and Flavor Basic Brine Recipe*



1 cup Kosher Salt

½ cup Brown Sugar

6 Cloves of Garlic

10 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme

12 Whole Black Peppercorns

3 Bay Leaves

Zest of 1 Lemon

Zest of 1 Orange

½ Gallon Water (Can use Chicken Stock for a more robust flavor)

*Courtesy Okeechobee Steakhouse

