How to get the juiciest Thanksgiving turkey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — How long do you cook your Thanksgiving turkey for?

Experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse say cooking times differ whether you stuff your turkey or not, and how much it weighs.

But what's the temperature to get the juiciest bird?

"Fifteen, 20 minutes a pound, somewhere in there, if you're around that 350 mark," said Ralph Lewis of Okeechobee Steakhouse.

Shining A Light Why you should start thawing your turkey today T.A. Walker

I asked if it was better just to get to that 165-degree temperature and not worry.

"That's the best way is just get to the 165. I would not recommend going much over 375 degrees," said Lewis. "Really, 325 degrees to 350 degrees, cook it slow, nice, and juicy."

The big takeaway? Go low and slow!

The USDA recommends that a turkey is safe to eat when it reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees. You can use a food thermometer to check the temperature in the thickest section of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing, and the thickest part of the breast.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.