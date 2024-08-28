LOOK: Who is performing at the Kravis Center for the 2024 - 2025 season

Kravis On Broadway's 16th Season
- Mrs. Doubtfire - Oct. 29 - Nov. 3
- The Cher Show - Jan. 7 - 13
- Funny Girl - Jan 28 - Feb. 2
- Peter Pan - Feb. 12. - 16
- The Book of Mormon - March 11 - 16
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical March 25 - 30
- Les Misérables - April 22 - 27
- Mystic Pizza - May 13 - 18
More Broadway
- Shrek The Music - September 27 - 29
- The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays - Nov. 29 - Dec. 1
- Riverdance - The New Generation - Feb. 7 - 9
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations - June 24 - 29
.PEAK Series (Contemporary Performances)
- Ndlovu Youth Choir - Oct. 24
- Kyshona - Nov. 17
- Dance Theatre of Harlem - Nov. 23
- National Geographic LIVE: Andrés Ruzo – Hunt for Sleeping Giants Dec. 4
- Los Hacheros - Dec. 5
- Blackbird, Fly! A Concert for Voice, Body, and Strings - Dec. 12
- Leyla McCalla - Feb. 2
- Indian Ink Theatre Company: Mrs. Krishnan’s Party Feb. 20 – 22
- National Geographic LIVE: Muhammed Muheisen – Beauty Beyond the Frontline Feb. 26
- The Acting Company presents Comedy of Errors - March 7 – 8
- The Acting Company presents Two Trains Running - March 9
- Rioult Dance NY - March 14 – 15
- Time For Three - March 16
- National Geographic LIVE: Alizé Carrère – Adaptation - April 16
- Complexions Contemporary Ballet - April 29
Classical Concert Series
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Klaus Mäkelä, Chief Conductor Designate
Lisa Batiashvili, violin Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Curtis Symphony Orchestra
Teddy Abrams, Conductor
Ray Chen, violin Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Renée Fleming, soprano January 5 at 2 p.m.
Chicago Symphony
Riccardo Muti, Music Director January 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Kahchun Wong, conductor
Sayaka Shoji, violin Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Daniel Hope and the Polish Chamber
Orchestra of Sinfonia Varsovia Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Antonio Pappano, Chief Conductor
Janine Jansen, violin March 1 at 2 p.m.
An Evening with Itzhak Perlman
& Rohan De Silva March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Lahav Shani, Music Director March 20 at 7:30 p.m.
National Symphony Orchestra
Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director
Hilary Hahn, violin March 23 at 2 p.m.
New World Symphony
Stéphane Denève, Artistic Director
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Young Artists Classical Series
- Parker Ramsay, harp Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
- Amaryn Olmeda, violin Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
- Ziggy & Miles, Guitar Duo Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Curtis on Tour Erinys String Quartet March 12 at 7 p.m.
Family Fare
Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert September 5
- Virtue Reality - Oct. 19
- Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play - Nov.13
- Talking Birds and Golden Fish - Nov. 23
- Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert - Nov. 26
- Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey - Feb. 1
- Blippi: Join The Band Tour Feb. 26
Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center
- Ian Bagg Sept. 13 – 14
- Lavell Crawford Nov. 8 - 9
- Jay Mohr Nov. 15 - 16
- René Vaca - Nov. 23
- Big Jay Oakerson Dec. 20 – 21