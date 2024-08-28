Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

LOOK: Who is performing at the Kravis Center for the 2024 - 2025 season

Performing Arts Hall announces lineup
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in September 2021
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brian Van Pelt/WPTV
This is an exterior view of the main entrance to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Sept. 1, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in September 2021
Posted

Kravis On Broadway's 16th Season

  • Mrs. Doubtfire - Oct. 29 - Nov. 3
  • The Cher Show - Jan. 7 - 13
  • Funny Girl - Jan 28 - Feb. 2
  • Peter Pan - Feb. 12. - 16
  • The Book of Mormon - March 11 - 16
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical March 25 - 30
  • Les Misérables - April 22 - 27
  • Mystic Pizza - May 13 - 18

More Broadway

  • Shrek The Music - September 27 - 29
  • The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays - Nov. 29 - Dec. 1
  • Riverdance - The New Generation - Feb. 7 - 9
  • Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations - June 24 - 29

.PEAK Series (Contemporary Performances)

  • Ndlovu Youth Choir - Oct. 24
  • Kyshona - Nov. 17
  • Dance Theatre of Harlem - Nov. 23
  • National Geographic LIVE: Andrés Ruzo – Hunt for Sleeping Giants Dec. 4
  • Los Hacheros - Dec. 5
  • Blackbird, Fly! A Concert for Voice, Body, and Strings - Dec. 12
  • Leyla McCalla - Feb. 2
  • Indian Ink Theatre Company: Mrs. Krishnan’s Party Feb. 20 – 22
  • National Geographic LIVE: Muhammed Muheisen – Beauty Beyond the Frontline Feb. 26
  • The Acting Company presents Comedy of Errors - March 7 – 8
  • The Acting Company presents Two Trains Running - March 9
  • Rioult Dance NY - March 14 – 15
  • Time For Three - March 16
  • National Geographic LIVE: Alizé Carrère – Adaptation - April 16
  • Complexions Contemporary Ballet - April 29

Classical Concert Series

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, Chief Conductor Designate

Lisa Batiashvili, violin Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Curtis Symphony Orchestra

Teddy Abrams, Conductor

Ray Chen, violin Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Renée Fleming, soprano January 5 at 2 p.m.

Chicago Symphony

Riccardo Muti, Music Director January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Kahchun Wong, conductor

Sayaka Shoji, violin Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Hope and the Polish Chamber

Orchestra of Sinfonia Varsovia Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Antonio Pappano, Chief Conductor

Janine Jansen, violin March 1 at 2 p.m.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

& Rohan De Silva March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Lahav Shani, Music Director March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director

Hilary Hahn, violin March 23 at 2 p.m.

New World Symphony

Stéphane Denève, Artistic Director

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Young Artists Classical Series

  • Parker Ramsay, harp Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Amaryn Olmeda, violin Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
  • Ziggy & Miles, Guitar Duo Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Curtis on Tour Erinys String Quartet March 12 at 7 p.m.

Family Fare
Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert September 5

  • Virtue Reality - Oct. 19
  • Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play - Nov.13
  • Talking Birds and Golden Fish - Nov. 23
  • Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert - Nov. 26
  • Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey - Feb. 1
  • Blippi: Join The Band Tour Feb. 26

Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center

  • Ian Bagg Sept. 13 – 14
  • Lavell Crawford Nov. 8 - 9
  • Jay Mohr Nov. 15 - 16
  • René Vaca - Nov. 23
  • Big Jay Oakerson Dec. 20 – 21
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening