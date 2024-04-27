Live Like Jake Foundation seeks to prevent childhood drownings

JUPITER, Fla. — Summer is just around the corner. As you make your summer plans, no doubt that will include the pool, the beach, swimming lessons for your kids.

It’s important to be aware of all the dangers.



A local family is turning tragedy into a tool for the community.



The 10th Annual Live Like Jake 5K took over downtown Abacoa on Saturday morning, raising awareness on childhood drowning prevention. Around 1,200 signed up for the event.



Keri Morrison lost her 2-year-old son, Jake, to drowning on Nov. 30, 2013, in New Smyrna. He snuck out of an unlocked door and fell into the Intracoastal.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Morrison said she is now carrying her heartbreak and making it her mission to inform the community on layers of protection so other families don’t endure her same pain.



"Just don’t think it can’t happen to you," Morrison said. "It happens to really good parents all the time. Florida loses almost 100 kids a year and it's completely preventable.”



Through the foundation, Morrison has helped more than 1,000 children learn lifesaving skills. They built an above-ground pool in Palm Beach Gardens for year-round instruction.



She said the basic layers of protection include:

Adult supervision Keeping all doors and windows locked and alarmed Having a pool fence Self-rescue swim lessons Learning CPR

To learn more about how to protect your kids from a possible drowning or donate to the Live Like Jake foundation, click here.

