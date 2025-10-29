LagoonFest 2025 celebrates Lake Worth Lagoon with wildlife, cruises and family fun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Lagoon will take center stage this Saturday as LagoonFest 2025 returns to the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the free, family-friendly event will offer wildlife encounters, hands-on exhibits, and even scientist-led cruises, all aimed at showcasing the beauty and importance of Palm Beach County’s treasured 20-mile urban estuary.

Visitors can meet some of the lagoon’s most fascinating residents — like Apollo the corn snake, sea urchins from the River Center, and the lovable Laguna the mascot — while learning about ongoing conservation efforts from the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management (ERM) and the ANGARI Foundation.

In the kids zone, families will enjoy face painting, lawn games, artful crafts, and interactive displays. Guests can also snag free reusable bags, calendars featuring stunning local photography, and prints of the lagoon’s scenic moments.

ANGARI will demonstrate shark measurement and tagging techniques — using a plush shark — as part of their Coastal Ocean Explorers: Sharks program, giving kids and adults a hands-on peek at marine research.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the popular West Palm Beach GreenMarket will be in full swing just steps away, featuring local produce, treats, and seasonal specialties.

For more information, visit: thepalmbeaches.com/lagoonfest

Like the changing tides of Lake Worth Lagoon, this content was crafted with the help of artificial intelligence — guided, fact-checked, and finessed by your very human friend, T.A. Walker. While AI can help reel in details faster than a drift boat on a calm morning, all storytelling, community love, and occasional corny jokes are 100% locally sourced and homegrown right here in the Palm Beaches. Think of AI as the chum in the water — it attracts the info — but the catch, the fillet, and the serving? That’s all me.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.