Jupiter Irish Fest back this weekend

St. Patrick’s day is NEXT Friday but the celebrations like the Delray Beach Parade and others are happening this weekend. This morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the 3rd annual Jupiter Irish Fest. T.A., you’re in Abacoa this morning.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 12:06:49-05

JUPITER, Fla. — The third annual Jupiter Irish Fest returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter on March 11 and March 12.

Gates open daily at 11 a.m. to authentic Irish food, drinks, culture, entertainment, and live music. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.

Having an authentic festival is important to organizer David McGovern.

"I wanted to bring Ireland to Abacoa [Town Center] and that's what we're doing. We've got the Irish dancers. We're gonna' have bagpipers, we've got authentic Irish music, picked up three bands from Ireland last night all flew in just for this event. We have all the foods that you love," said McGovern.

