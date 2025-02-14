'ICONS of ART' showcases artistic representations of Madonna, Elvis, David Bowie and more

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum has launched its latest exhibition, "ICONS of ART Italian Mosaic Portraits," featuring an impressive collection of 30 handcrafted mosaic portraits of renowned cultural icons.

The exhibition showcases artistic representations of luminaries such as Frida Kahlo, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sophia Loren, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Mohammed Ali, and Basquiat, among others.

Organized by the Naonis Association, this exhibition marks a significant moment in the art community, as it displays the largest number of these unique mosaics in a museum setting to date.

Previously showcased at Art Basel and in various U.S. cities, this collection promises to captivate both art enthusiasts and fans of these celebrated figures.

The Cornell Art Museum, via the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, is open to the public free of charge.

The exhibition will run through June 15.

Visitors can explore the gallery during the following hours:

Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are welcomed to support the museum's ongoing efforts.

