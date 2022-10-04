Hurricane Ian relief: How to donate, volunteer and more

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With all the stories coming out of Florida's west coast, perhaps you're looking to find ways to share your compassion for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of some of the ways you can help from sending a simple text to rolling up your sleeves.

Scripps Howard Fund

WPTV's owner, E.W. Scripps Company, is partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief. The organization is working directly with local organizations

to ensure every cent you give goes directly to people impacted by the storm.

It's very easy to help.

Text the word "storm" to 50155.

American Legion

American Legion Members from the Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast are gathering donations to take straight into the impact zone of Hurricane Ian. Tuesday through Friday, they are gathering items like nonperishable goods, socks, water and much more. Members will hand deliver the items to those working in clean up and search efforts in the Fort Myers area. You can donate in person at the National Guard Armory in West Palm Beach on Gun cCub Road. You can also donate directly to the American Legion here.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelter is currently serving about 115 victims, providing everything from food, water, showers and hope.

As for what's next, plans are underway to assist victims with finding temporary housing. In the meantime, the need for extra hands and monetary donations still looms.

To get involved, click here.

American Humane

In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane's Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected. Donate Here.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Big Dog is continuing its efforts for Ian Pet relief. They are accepting pet food, blankets, and other supplies like generators. They say, right now, cash is king.

"So far, we probably spent about 25,000 on the money goes quick. The need is great. And like I said, we'll be going back every couple of days," said Lauree Simmons.

Christ Fellowship

"We are praying for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona and those responding immediately to help them. In the aftermath of these storms, Christ Fellowship Missions is working directly with our partners on the ground to aid in immediate relief efforts. For the latest updates on these efforts, you can follow @cf.missions," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The church is asking people to give or to serve.

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Ten dogs arrived Monday from Lee County and another 10 cats are expected to arrive next week. It is estimated they will take in around 120 animals. To help make room, the society is waving all adoption fees. They are also asking for people to foster pets.

Jewish Federation

The Jewish Federation has set up an emergency relief fund and is excepting credit card donations on its website. They are making a trip over to the west coast on Tuesday.

Nature Speaks

A first of what may be many trips to help horse owners in Ft. Myers will get underway Tuesday morning. They are taking supplies over on a trailer full of horse supplies and then using the empty space to transport horses for the owners. It's not too late to help out their cause.

"This was a last-minute plan but we knew we had to help our fellow horse owners on the west coast of Florida...We have an account set up at Town and Country Feed Store. People can call in donations there," said Rachel Ibarra who is the Executive Director for Nature Speaks.

Peggy Adams Rescue League

Peggy Adams has 57 pets up for adoption (after a brief quarantine) that came over from Gulf Coast Humane.

They have a simple ask.

"As long as we have room, we can continue to help animals from the hurricane so adoption is really important, it makes more room for animals to come in," said Sue Berry, CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Seacoast Utility Authority

Now - Oct. 7

Drop Off: 4200 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens

Items needed: Non-perishable food, First Aid kits, toiletries, dry shampoo, diapers/wipes, batteries, sleeping bags, flashlights, power banks/chargers, blankets, cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies, bug spray, After Bite, hand sanitizer, yoga mats to sleep on, dish/hand soap, bleach, sunblock, rope, staple guns, lawn tools, batteries, camping gear, propane tanks, drinks, coolers, instant coffee, pop up tents, power bank phone chargers, etc...

"Light construction tools, we are looking for food donations, non-perishable foods," said Seacoast spokesperson Dana Skalr.

