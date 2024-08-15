How to tailgate like a pro at Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday

Summary



Hard Rock Stadium has rules to follow for your tailgate.

T.A. shares his tailgating tips.

Tania Rogers is sharing her tailgating burger recipe.

T.A. Walker is sharing his highfalutin chicken sandwich which can be served cold if you don't have to bring the grilling supplies.

WPTV is your local home for the Miami Dolphins along with preseason action! You can watch Saturday's game against the Commanders at 7 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

The Washington Commanders are coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and that means there will be a lot of tailgaters. Mike Trim suggests bringing games like giant Jenga or cornhole. Ashley Glass said popsicles are her family's go-to. Hollani suggests bubbles for young kiddos.

Here are some of the things I think you need to know before you go:

T.A.’s Tailgate Tips

