How to tailgate like a pro at Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday

Summary
- Hard Rock Stadium has rules to follow for your tailgate.
- T.A. shares his tailgating tips.
- Tania Rogers is sharing her tailgating burger recipe.
- T.A. Walker is sharing his highfalutin chicken sandwich which can be served cold if you don't have to bring the grilling supplies.
WPTV is your local home for the Miami Dolphins along with preseason action! You can watch Saturday's game against the Commanders at 7 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.
The Washington Commanders are coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and that means there will be a lot of tailgaters. Mike Trim suggests bringing games like giant Jenga or cornhole. Ashley Glass said popsicles are her family's go-to. Hollani suggests bubbles for young kiddos.
Here are some of the things I think you need to know before you go:
T.A.’s Tailgate Tips
- Plan ahead, making a packing list so you don't forget something simple like ketchup.
- Remember food, utensils, and condiments, and consider preparing some items in advance. You can also label your coolers.
- Arrive early
- Get to the parking lot early to secure a good spot and find the best access to restrooms and other entrances. You can also start grilling right away so the coals have time to heat up.
- Consider the weather
- Bring a hat, raincoat, tent, a fresh shirt to change into on the way home so you aren't in a sweat soaked shirt.
- Bring food and drinks
- Freeze water bottles to keep cold food cold and then use them for hydration. You can also bring coolers with ice.
- Bring seating
- Most people will stand at a tailgate, but you can bring collapsible stools or folding chairs for guests to sit down. I like to have a chair with an attach tray.
- Bring grilling supplies
You can bring a portable grill, propane or charcoal, lighter fluid, matches, grilling utensils, meat thermometer, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap. You can also make your own trashcan and create a handwashing station.
Viewer tips
- Place Babybel cheese in your cooler, they travel and keep well, "my kids love them."
- Bring the apple sauce squeezes and keep them in the cooler. "My kids love them on a hot day."
- Chips, get the variety 18-pack so people can eat the variety they want, the chips stay fresh, and "people's hand don't keep going in to the bag."
- One viewer says he watches the pregame by mounting his Direct TV dish to his car.
Hard Rock Stadium Tailgating Guidelines
- Tailgate directly behind your vehicle using the designated 8′x10′ space outlined on the ground.
- Drink Responsibly.
- "Guests deemed to be unreasonably intoxicated may be ejected from the Stadium grounds. Activities that encourage the excessive consumption of alcohol (e.g., funnels, drinking games) will not be permitted and are subject to confiscations."
- "Kegs are not allowed."
- "Vehicles may not enter the Stadium with anything in-tow (e.g., grills, trailers, etc.). "
- "Gas and charcoal barbecue grills are permitted."
Tania Rogers Tailgate Burger
Mix into a pound of ground beef, one packet of Lipton beef onion soup mix, season to taste with Old Bay, a few pinches of oatmeal (rolled oats). Cook to order.
T.A.'s highfalutin chicken sandwich
This is a hamburger recipe I adapted from Coastal Living Magazine. I simply swap out the beef for chicken. This is a good one, because you can eat it hot or cold (if you don't want to travel with the grilling supplies this is a good option).
Ingredients
- Ciabatta Roll
- Basil pesto (found in the Italian aisle)
- Chicken
- Plum tomatoes
- Fetta cheese
Instructions
Cook the chicken breast, let stand, then slice in half. Dice red onion and caramelize. Spread the basil pesto onto the roll. Place a generous layer of thinly sliced plum tomatoes. Add the chicken. It's a large sandwich cut in half to share.
I like to use an air fryer to cook my protein. My car has enough voltage to handle it, but most cars don't (check before you go).