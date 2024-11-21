Why you should start thawing your turkey today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, experts at Okeechobee Steak House say today, one week out, you have things on your to-do list.

"We need to thaw the turkey. We need to get our brine ready. We need to clean out the fridge," said Ralph Lewis, owner of Florida's oldest steakhouse, Okeechobee Steakhouse.

The USDA says thawing your turkey in the refrigerator is the safest method. The USDA also recommends allowing one day in the refrigerator for every four pounds. So if your turkey is 16 pounds it will need four days to thaw.

Also, Ralph says, today is a great day to make your list and finish your grocery shopping.

