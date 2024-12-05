How this bed race helps those struggling with homelessness

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Paige Cortes is one of many people who stopped by the WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.

She works with the non-profit Family Promise of Martin County and continued efforts to support homeless families.

Family Promise just held their 5th annual bed races event, which puts attention on ending childhood homelessness.

Family Promise

Cortes told WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass the event was a huge success! She also stressed that events like this can help in various ways such as clearing up misconceptions about people struggling with homelessness.

"It doesn't mean they're not working," Cortes said. "I think there's a common misconception of, oh, just go get a job. There are so many jobs. They have to make a certain amount to live in Martin County. Any of us could be on the street if we have a medical issue."

Family Promise

To learn more about Family Promise, long-term solutions to end homelessness, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Family Promise of Martin County's website by clicking here.