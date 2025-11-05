Galbani Feast of Little Italy returning to Abacoa in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The Galbani Feast of Little Italy, one of South Florida’s most beloved cultural celebrations, is back this weekend at Abacoa in Jupiter.

Now in its celebrated three-day format, the feast brings the heart of Italian culture to the Palm Beaches with nationally recognized entertainment, authentic Italian cuisine, unique shopping experiences, festival rides, games, complimentary wine tastings, and free cooking demonstrations.

But for organizers — and the thousands who attend — this is more than just a party.

“It’s about family. It’s about heritage,” says co-founder and festival producer Jerry Somma. “Every bite, every song, every laugh shared is a way to honor the traditions that connect us.”

Festival Details

Friday, Nov. 7 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Abacoa Amphitheatre

1267 Main Street, Jupiter, FL 33458

Admission: Free

Parking: Free in Abacoa garages and designated open lots

VIP Options: Private Villas and Reserved Stage Pods available through Eventbrite

Know before you go:



Family-friendly event

Lawn chairs encouraged

No coolers allowed per police department

Small bags allowed, but no large backpacks

Some vendors accept credit cards, but there are no ATMs onsite (There is a PNC ATM at Rodger Dean)

Full entertainment schedule available on Feast of Little Italy’s website, here

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.