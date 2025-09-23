From bartender to boss: Nieko’s Neighborhood Bar opens in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Sometimes life comes full circle — and for Nieko Tischler, that circle spans just across the street.

"This is kind of surreal," WPTV reporter T.A. Walker said during his visit to Nieko's Neighborhood Bar, looking around the space. "I actually used to bartend at this bar before (when it was Aaron’s Table). It’s weird how life brings things back through, and you hit new circumstances."

From bartender to boss: Jupiter’s Nieko Tischler shakes up the neighborhood

Back then, Tischler was working across the street at Jumpy Bay, for two decades. Her reputation for warm energy and quick wit made her a favorite among locals looking for a good drink and a friendly face.

Theme nights & community vibes

Marketing Manager Alexis Dominguez told me the new bar is all about keeping the fun going.

"We do a lot of different nights. We’re doing a paint-and-sip actually coming up this Wednesday," Dominguez said. "We do karaoke, we do comedy shows. We always have something new going on."

From renting to owning

When the opportunity to take over the space landed in Tischler's lap, the decision wasn’t easy.

"When we got the call asking if we'd want to possibly take over right away, I was thinking, 'No way. Definitely not. Way too scary,'" Tischler admitted. "But it's really come together and been amazing."

Going from decades as an employee to running the show herself was, she said, a bit like going from renting to owning.

"It is surreal. Seeing my name on shirts; my husband completely redid everything inside. And it's just amazing."

Family at the heart of the bar

For Tischler, the biggest rewards aren’t just about pouring drinks or booking events — they're deeply personal.

"Seeing my family here, seeing my 16-year-old son now working here has just been so cool — like seeing his first paycheck," she said. "It was so cool to see the name go up on the building, but then seeing our family working here, my husband, my two boys."

Her older son, Parker, is on the autism spectrum.

"Normally, he’s really quiet and shy, and this has become his favorite place to hang out," Tischler said. "He's one of our best workers now.”

The Deets

Location: 1153 Town Center Dr, STE 101, Jupiter, FL

niekosneighborhood.com

Facebook: Nieko’s Neighborhood Bar

Instagram: @NiekosNeighborhoodBar

