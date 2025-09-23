Free homework help and college prep at the Mandel Public Library

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As students settle into the school year, many families are looking for ways to support their children’s homework and study habits.

The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach has stepped in with a free program benefiting students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

At its downtown location on Clematis Street, the library hosts Homework Centers where certified public school teachers help students with daily assignments, test preparation, and long-term projects. The support covers all major subjects and is available to anyone in the community, at no cost.

To reach even more families, the library operates the Mandel Mobile, a van equipped with WiFi, laptops, and staff who travel to local parks. This mobile service provides homework assistance outside of the library walls and connects students with technology and resources wherever they gather after school.

The elementary center emphasizes foundational skills and positive reinforcement for early learners, while the teen center focuses on advanced subjects and academic independence. High schoolers can also take part in the College Prep Series each October, which offers guidance on applications, essays, and scholarships.

Library leadership said the homework program is part of a broader mission to make learning tools accessible to everyone. A free library card opens the door to hundreds of thousands of physical and digital resources, from books and newspapers to streaming movies and online research databases.

The Mandel Public Library homework centers run throughout the school year and are open to all students in grades K–12. For schedules, locations, and details on the College Prep Series, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or the Homework Centers page.

