Fostering better foster care in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The Selfless Love Foundation, based in Jupiter, works across the state of Florida to provide resources, expertise, and proven solutions to improve the child welfare system.

November is National Adoption Month. All month long, the Selfless Love Foundation is working to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care. There are hundreds in the state of Florida who are waiting for their forever family

The organization has 300 holiday ornaments to sell to benefit children and youth in foster care. They launch the holiday ornaments every November during National Adoption Month, as each ornament includes the photo and story of a family that was brought together by adoption.

Each ornament is $50. To buy one, click here.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the ornaments will go to Selfless Love’s mission work which includes:

Adoptions: Finding forever families for children

Independent living: Helping youth who are aging out of foster care to thrive in adulthood

Advocacy: Changing the policies and procedures to benefit children today and for future generations

To date, Selfless Love has helped 375 children get adopted from Florida's foster care system.