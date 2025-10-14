Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Pierce JROTC sends T.A. Walker across rope bridge

The Cobra Battalion kicked into high gear—pushing, pulling, coaching, cheering —until somehow I made it to the other side
They strapped him in, gave him the rules, and sent him across. With the Fort Pierce Central High School Army JROTC Cobra Battalion cheering him on, T.A. Walker faced the rope bridge — a test of grit, balance, and a lot of core strength. Did he wobble? Oh yes. Did he make it? Watch and see.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — I knew walking into Fort Pierce Central High School’s JROTC Cobra Battalion that I was going to be in trouble.

They’d built this rope bridge as part of their Raider Team training — a single rope stretched from pole to pole — and before I could even ask how it worked, the cadets were making a harness out of rope for me. Not the comfy seatbelt kind — this thing went across my chest and tight around my lungs, like a DIY corset designed by the Army.

At 220 pounds, I hoisted myself up with the help of a cadet’s bent knee acting as a step stool, swung onto the rope… and immediately found myself hanging upside down like a sloth who’d made some bad life choices.

I tried to interview them while dangling there (because it’s me — of course I did), but let’s just say I wasn’t making much progress. Every time I thought I was getting somewhere, gravity reminded me who was boss.

That’s when the Cobra Battalion kicked into high gear. They worked together — pushing, pulling, coaching, cheering — until somehow I made it to the other side.

It took grit, balance, and more teamwork than I deserved in that moment. And the cadets? They made sure I crossed completely.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

