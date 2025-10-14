FORT PIERCE, Fla. — I knew walking into Fort Pierce Central High School’s JROTC Cobra Battalion that I was going to be in trouble.

They’d built this rope bridge as part of their Raider Team training — a single rope stretched from pole to pole — and before I could even ask how it worked, the cadets were making a harness out of rope for me. Not the comfy seatbelt kind — this thing went across my chest and tight around my lungs, like a DIY corset designed by the Army.

Fort Pierce JROTC sends T.A. Walker across rope bridge

At 220 pounds, I hoisted myself up with the help of a cadet’s bent knee acting as a step stool, swung onto the rope… and immediately found myself hanging upside down like a sloth who’d made some bad life choices.

I tried to interview them while dangling there (because it’s me — of course I did), but let’s just say I wasn’t making much progress. Every time I thought I was getting somewhere, gravity reminded me who was boss.

That’s when the Cobra Battalion kicked into high gear. They worked together — pushing, pulling, coaching, cheering — until somehow I made it to the other side.

It took grit, balance, and more teamwork than I deserved in that moment. And the cadets? They made sure I crossed completely.

