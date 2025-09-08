Football season pumps millions into restaurants — here’s how it plays out in Florida  

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Your fantasy football win might earn you bragging rights but for restaurants, NFL and college football season means a revenue rush that can rival the holidays.

According to Toast Restaurant Trends, NFL Sundays boost chicken wing orders by an average of 25%, and sports bars can see 20–30% higher sales than during non‑football Sundays.

In college towns, the numbers can be even bigger. A University of Iowa study, estimates each Hawkeyes home game adds about $14.5 million in local economic impact, while the University of Wisconsin reports roughly $16 million per game in Madison.

Florida’s Game Day Powerhouses

Here in the Sunshine State, football Sundays and Saturdays are vital for restaurants too. Some chains build their calendar around kickoff weekends, knowing the combination of long stays, shared appetizers, and repeat visits from regular fan groups will drive sales for months.

One of those chains is Duffy’s Sports Grill, Florida’s largest family‑owned restaurant group, celebrating 40 years in 2025. Founded in 1985, it has 28 locations statewide, each built with an average of 80 TVs, making them prime viewing spots for NFL and college action.

High‑volume menu items like wings, burgers, nachos, and beer aren’t just fan favorites — they’re profit drivers. The steady flow of orders from pre‑game through overtime helps turn sports season into one of the most bankable stretches of the year for full‑service restaurants.

By the Numbers: Game Day’s Big Impact



+25% — Average jump in chicken wing orders on NFL Sundays.



20–30% — Sales increase some sports bars see during NFL season compared to non-football Sundays.



$14.5 million — Economic impact of one University of Iowa home football game.



$16 million — Economic impact of one University of Wisconsin home game.



50% — Portion of annual revenue some small-town restaurants earn during a single college football season.



Super Bowl Sunday — Often rivals New Year’s Eve as one of the top grossing days for restaurants nationwide.

Why it matters for Florida: Between NFL teams like the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Buccaneers — plus powerhouse college programs like UF, FSU, and Miami — restaurants here enjoy one of the longest and most lucrative football seasons in the country.

Why It Matters

Restaurant traffic can take a dip during slower parts of the year, but football season consistently reverses that trend. In fact, the National Restaurant Association says major sporting events often rank alongside holidays for total food and beverage sales.

And with this year’s Super Bowl airing on WPTV, you can expect restaurants across Florida — from small‑town pubs to multi‑location chains — to be packed with fans come February.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

