Feeding South Florida shares ways to help those in need during Hunger Action Month

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — More than 1.2 million people in South Florida don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to Feeding South Florida. That’s one in nine of our neighbors — friends, coworkers, classmates — struggling with food insecurity caused by rising costs, inflation, and other economic pressures.

Feeding South Florida, a hunger-relief organization, serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties through a network of more than 350 community partners. Their mission is simple but powerful: End hunger in South Florida.

And this September, during Hunger Action Month, there’s truly “Power in Every Action.”

Ways You Can Make a Difference This Month

Feeding South Florida has lined up a month-long menu of ways for all of us to get involved:



Double Your Impact: All donations in September are matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000.

Bid to Give: Join the online auction for fun and exclusive items, with proceeds going directly to hunger relief.

Wear It Proud: Purchase a “Hunger Heroes” t-shirt and spread awareness everywhere you go.

Lace Up for the Cause: Sign up for the Outrun Hunger 5K on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Okeeheelee Park in Palm Beach County. Walk or run individually or with a team.

Volunteer: Sort donations in a warehouse or cook meals in the 5,000 sq. ft. Community Kitchen in Boynton Beach, where up to 10,000 meals a day are prepared for children, seniors, and those in crisis.

Find all event details at here.

Coming Up: Tacos & Tequila

If you’ve ever needed an excuse to eat tacos and drink tequila for a cause — you just got one.

On Saturday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feeding South Florida’s Pembroke Park warehouse will transform into a foodie festival with top local restaurants, food trucks, and bartenders competing for Best Taco and Best Tequila Cocktail. Expect live entertainment, salsa dancing, a kids’ zone, raffles, and plenty of flavor.

