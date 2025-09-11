Disney On Ice turns Florida Panthers’ home ice into the coolest show in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. — This weekend, the ice where the Florida Panthers battle for hockey glory will glitter with tiaras, twinkle with fairy dust, and sparkle under spotlights as Disney On Ice transforms Amerant Bank Arena into a one‑of‑a‑kind storybook spectacular.

Running Sept 11–14, the show invites families to tap into the magic of the “Magical MousePad” and join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they travel through breathtaking Disney worlds.

You’ll sail the high seas with Moana 2, step inside the colorful mind of Inside Out 2, stroll through Zootopia, and sing along with favorites from Frozen, Toy Story, and Encanto.

Adding to the enchantment, audiences will be treated to dazzling costumes, gravity‑defying skating, aerial stunts, brilliant lighting effects, and interactive moments that let kids (and grown‑ups) feel like they’re part of the adventure.

Over 50 Disney characters take the ice — from Ariel to Rapunzel to Tiana — in a non‑stop celebration of timeless stories and unforgettable music.

Know Before You Go

Sept. 11–14, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena – 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323

Tickets available via SeatGeek or in person at the arena box office.

More information, click here.

