Discover a unique variety of mangos at the Florida Mango Festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary experience as the Florida Mango Festival approaches this Sunday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

WATCH BELOW: 'It's going to be a wonderful experience,' Alex Salazer tells WPTV's T.A. Walker

Florida Mango Festival this weekend in West Palm Beach

With a stunning array of mango varieties, attendees will discover flavors unlike anything they've may have tasted before, including the delightful "fruit cocktail," refreshing "orange sherbet," and tantalizing "pineapple pleasure."

During a recent Shining A Light segment, Vince Rogers from the Florida Mango Festival painted a vivid picture of these unique mango flavors. He described the “fruit cocktail” variety as a sweet and vibrant tasting experience, an irresistible snack for mango lovers.

Then he introduced the “orange sherbet” mango, promising a citrusy burst that lives up to its name. Lastly, he showcased the “pineapple pleasure,” which tantalizes the palate with hints of tropical sweetness.

Taste The Mango Varieties (There are more than 350 varieties in Florida)

Here’s a list of some colorful and uniquely named mango varieties that you can find in Florida:

Tommy Atkins - A widely recognized variety with a classic red and green skin and a sweet flavor—named for its vibrant appearance (found in most grocery stores).

- A widely recognized variety with a classic red and green skin and a sweet flavor—named for its vibrant appearance (found in most grocery stores). Pineapple Pleasure - Aptly named for its sweet, tropical flavor reminiscent of pineapple.

- Aptly named for its sweet, tropical flavor reminiscent of pineapple. Orange Sherbet - A variety that boasts a creamy texture and citrusy flavor, reflecting its delightful name.

- A variety that boasts a creamy texture and citrusy flavor, reflecting its delightful name. Fruit Cocktail - This mango variety is known for its sweet, complex flavor profile that resembles a mix of various fruits.

- This mango variety is known for its sweet, complex flavor profile that resembles a mix of various fruits. Coconut Cream - This variety is renowned for its smooth and sweet, creamy texture with a tropical flavor that resembles coconut.

- This variety is renowned for its smooth and sweet, creamy texture with a tropical flavor that resembles coconut. Lemon Meringue - With its golden-yellow skin, this variety is sweet and tangy, reminiscent of lemon meringue pie.

These colorful names help convey the exciting and diverse range of flavors and appearances of Florida mangos, making them an alluring addition to any mango celebration!

What sets these varieties apart is not just their flavor but their freshness and quality, which is often starkly different from what you might find at your local grocery store.

“Our backyard-grown local Tommy Atkins are just much, much more superior to anything you're going to find in a grocery store,” Rogers emphasized.

As attendees immerse themselves in this tantalizing mango adventure, they can also look forward to the Florida Mango Festival happening this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This vibrant event will take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, featuring over 75 vendors showcasing the best locally grown mangoes from across the state.

Guests will have opportunities to learn about growing their own mangoes, including grafting techniques, a step shared by Alex Salazer of Tropical Acres Farms.

“It's going to be a wonderful experience for people that want to grow mangoes at home,” he noted.

With a day filled with delicious tastings, workshops, and a vibrant celebration of Florida’s unique mango heritage, the festival promises to be a fruity delight for all.

For tickets, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.