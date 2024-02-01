Delray Beach Open promises 'fun' and 'festive' vibes

The Delray Beach Open is returning Feb. 9 with three of the top tennis players in America participating.

Organizers said they are adding 21,000 square feet of entertainment space plus several off-court delights including tacos, tequila, tennis, burgers, bourbon and brew, and a pride night. Tennis tournament organizers said they want to have a laid-back vibe.

"Cool, fun, casual, festive. Come here and cheer everybody on and have a blast," Delray Beach Open Tournament Chairman Ivan Baron said. "Black Tie: don't come here. No. We want fun, we want you going nuts in the bleachers, grab a cocktail go to the bars, and when you're done, go to the beach at night."

The city of Delray Beach is giving away tickets to the 10-day ATP champions tour on a first come first served basis. Tickets will be given out at Pompey Park Community Center to Delray Beach residents who show proof of residency.