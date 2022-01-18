City of Delray Beach offering free Delray Beach Open tickets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The city of Delray Beach is giving the community a chance to watch the Delray Beach Open for free.

The city, in partnership with the Delray Beach Open, is giving away 100 tickets per game.

The tickets are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to two tickets, per person, per day.

Tickets will be given out daily in the lobby of Pompey Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while tickets last.

The Delray Beach Open begins on Feb. 11 and runs until the Feb. 18.

