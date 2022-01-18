Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

City of Delray Beach offering free Delray Beach Open tickets

100 tickets given away on first-come, first-served basis
items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pool
Is a tennis ball green or yellow? The internet can't decide
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 15:53:07-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The city of Delray Beach is giving the community a chance to watch the Delray Beach Open for free.

The city, in partnership with the Delray Beach Open, is giving away 100 tickets per game.

The tickets are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and are limited to two tickets, per person, per day.

Tickets will be given out daily in the lobby of Pompey Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while tickets last.

The Delray Beach Open begins on Feb. 11 and runs until the Feb. 18.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.