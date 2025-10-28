Delray Beach and West Palm Beach have new safe spaces for kids to heal and grow

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It may look like a cozy, cloud-filled room with beanbags, a tree mural and a splash of calming blue paint. But the brand-new Wellness and Life Skills Lounge at the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach is designed for something much deeper.

It's a space where kids can hit pause, process their emotions and pick up tools that will help them navigate life's toughest challenges.

Inside the new wellness lounge helping kids in Delray Beach

The transformation was made possible by a $16,000 gift from GL Homes, which funded not one, but two of these lounges. The other site is at the Florence DeGeorge Boys & Girls Club in West Palm Beach.

Each lounge is packed with calming extras:



Sensory toys to help kids self-regulate

VR headsets that can transport them to faraway, peaceful destinations

Smart mirrors for yoga and mindfulness

Tablets for journaling emotions

Soft lighting, soothing aromas and comfortable seating

"As a long-time supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, it is important to our organization that we support the whole child. This includes providing nutrition, physical fitness, and emotional well-being," Sarah Alsofrom, the vice president of community relations with GL Homes said in a statement. "With the trauma and emotional issues many children face today, this space is the ideal sanctuary to recharge and rebalance. We hope to inspire other community leaders to step up and bring more of these wellbeing rooms to Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County."

