Dazzling ‘Nutcracker’ twirls into Palm Beach Gardens this holiday season

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — It’s a holiday tradition that’s equal parts magic, music, and jaw-dropping movement — and this year, "The Nutcracker" will sparkle even brighter at the Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens.

Choreographed by Paris Ballet Founder and Director Jean-Hugues Feray, and dedicated to the legendary Marie Hale, the production will feature dazzling costumes, beautiful sets, fantastic special effects, and phenomenally renowned guest artists. All of it is set to the timeless score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Audiences will join Clara on her magical Christmas Eve journey from her quiet living room to the brilliantly bright Land of the Sweets. Along the way, she defeats the dreaded Rat King, watches her beloved nutcracker doll transform into a real, handsome Prince, and travels through a world filled with exotic flavors, unbelievable treats, and breathtaking dance performances by amazingly talented pre-professional dancers.

Performance Details:

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Showtimes at 1:20 p.m. & 7:20 p.m.

Eissey Campus Theatre, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens

Tickets start at about $50

Box Office: 561-207-5900

