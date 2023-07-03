Christmas in July benefiting Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

PALM CITY, Fla. — "Christmas In July" is an annual fundraising campaign for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

The no-kill shelter is asking the public to participate in three ways.

Donate online or in person at their giving Christmas Tree. The tree has tags that represent a monetary donation amount that will provide the shelter with specific items. People also can donate online at the shelter's virtual Christmas tree.

Ahead of Prime Day, the shelter has also set up an Amazon Wish List, where people can buy gifts for the animals.

Finally, the two thrift stores — located in Jensen Beach and Stuart — are offering Christmas merchandise all month long.