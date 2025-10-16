Chic pumpkin patch pops up in Palm Beach to help local cancer patients

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forget ghosts and goblins — this pumpkin patch is going for chic over spooky.

From Oct. 16 to 19, The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s East Courtyard in Palm Beach has been transformed into a stylish fall wonderland, raising money for the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope.

Inside this “pop-up” patch, you’ll find everything from heirloom stunners to tiny tabletop treasures — with 100% of proceeds helping local cancer patients keep up with non-medical bills during treatment, like rent, utilities, and car payments.

Organizers said that when you buy one of these pumpkins, you’re helping someone keep the lights on, pay their mortgage, or maintain their health insurance while they fight cancer.

Visitors can expect more than just pumpkins: hedge maze games, family activities, popsicles at the Wee Free Library, and special weekend pop-ups including live music, gelato, and even a wine lounge in the patch.

Schedule of Events (Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 16



Pumpkin Patch – Chic heirloom, miniature, and classic pumpkins for sale

Maze & Garden Games – Hedge maze + lawn games

Wee Free Library – Popsicles and curated children’s books

Friday, Oct 17



Pumpkin Patch – Chic heirloom, miniature, and classic pumpkins for sale

Maze & Garden Games – Hedge maze + lawn games

Wee Free Library – Popsicles and curated children’s books

Saturday, Oct. 18



Pumpkin Patch

Maze & Garden Games

Wee Free Library

Patch Perfect Gelato – 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. | Complimentary gelato from Sant Ambroeus

Pump Up The Patch – 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. | DJ Adam Lipson spins a curated playlist

Costumes on Camera – 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. | Capehart Photography portraits

Wine Dive – 11 a.m.–2 p.m. | Sip vino in the patch lounge

Sunday, October 19



Pumpkin Patch

Maze & Garden Games

Wee Free Library

Family Flow – Noon – 1 p.m. | Family-friendly yoga

Coffee & Cookies – 11 a.m.–2 p.m. | Complimentary coffee & TooJays cookies

