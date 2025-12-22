Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans Kicks Off at FAU's Flagler Credit Union Stadium

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tuesday is game day in Boca Raton, and this year, it’s bringing more flavor than ever.

ESPN Events announced Bush’s® Beans as the new title sponsor for the Boca Raton Bowl, now officially known as the "Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans."

Florida Atlantic University’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium plays host to today’s matchup between the University of Louisville Cardinals and the University of Toledo Rockets in the 12th Annual Bowl of Beans. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, but the festivities begin early with Fan Fest starting at 11 a.m.

Fans can expect a full day of football, live music, bean-themed activities and plenty of spirit from both sides. The trophy is ready, the teams are in town, and the seats are filling fast — but not all of them are for paying customers. Thanks to the nonprofit Spirit of Giving Network, complimentary tickets are being provided to nonprofits, first responders, veterans, active military, youth sports teams, and schools, ensuring the community gets a taste of the big game.

Tickets are available here.

