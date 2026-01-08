Broadway smash 'Some Like It Hot' brings high-kicking glamour to the Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is welcoming one of Broadway’s most celebrated recent hits for an exclusive run this week inside the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including best choreography and best costumes, and a Grammy Award for best musical theater album, "Some Like It Hot" has been hailed by The New York Times as “a super-sized, all-out song-and-dance spectacular!”

The story, set in Chicago during the roaring days of prohibition, follows two musicians who witness a mob hit and are forced to flee the city. Disguised and on the run, they hop a cross-country train filled with comedy, romance, and life-changing adventures. With gangsters on their trail, the journey becomes a wild mix of danger, disguise, and dazzling choreography.

Run Time: 2 hours, 30 minutes with one intermission

Parental Guide: Recommended for ages 12+

Audience Advisory: Production includes loud sound effects and theatrical haze

Show Dates & Times:

Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased securely through the official Kravis Center website at kravis.org.

