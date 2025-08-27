Boca’s Ballroom Battle brings the British Invasion, big bucks for scholarships

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It’s sequins, spotlights, and a splash of Beatlemania — the 18th annual Boca’s Ballroom Battle is back, and this year, it’s going full-on British Invasion.

Four men and four women from our community have agreed to trade in their everyday lives for five months of dance training, all for a big cause — the George Snow Scholarship Fund. Each is paired with a pro from Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Boca Raton to prepare a show-stopping routine set to the music of British legends. The exact songs? Strictly under wraps until the night of the event — so yes, you’ll have to wait to see if it’s Elton, Adele, Queen, or maybe even the Rolling Stones.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Where: Boca Raton Resort & Club

In 2025 alone, the George Snow Scholarship Fund awarded over $5.5 million to help 374 hardworking scholars in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

But here’s the twist — while the crowd and judges will be wowed by fancy footwork, the real prize, the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy, goes to the dancer who raises the most money for the cause.

Tickets to the competition are sold out but yes — you can be part of the action without even stepping on the dance floor.

Here’s how to help:



Vote with your dollars — donate in your favorite dancer’s name



Enter the raffle — your ticket could win you $5,000 (no need to be present to win)



Click here to cast your vote or buy raffle tickets. You might just change a local student’s life — and maybe line your own pockets, too.



