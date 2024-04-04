Boca Raton twin brothers take cereal drive nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV is "Shining A Light" on Boca Raton twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, tenth graders, who started an organization called Cereal4All.

We last ran into the sophomores in September at FAU Stadium. They had a program that if you donated a box of cereal, you got into the Owls' game free. All of their efforts benefit Boca Helping Hands.

Now they are taking it to the next level.

Through the end of the school year, Jett and Luke want to collect 4,000 pounds of cereal. That would mean 40,000 bowls of cereal to help the food pantry, Boca Helping Hands.

Participating schools are:



Calusa Elementary

Verde K-8

Blue Lake Elementary

Sunrise Park Elementary

Whispering Pines Elementary

Grandview Preparatory School

FAU Community Service Club

Del Prado Elementary

Addison Mizner School

St. Joan of Arc Catholic School

West Boca High School

Olympic Heights High School

But now their efforts are going nationwide.

The Justins are adding schools in Connecticut, Arizona, New York, Nevada, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and California.

The Justins are tenth graders at American Heritage School in Delray Beach, and they are doing all of this just because when they were younger and volunteering at Boca Helping Hands, they noticed nobody was donating cereal.