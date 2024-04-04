Boca Raton twin brothers take cereal drive nationwide

BOCA RATON, Fla. — WPTV is "Shining A Light" on Boca Raton twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, tenth graders, who started an organization called Cereal4All.
We last ran into the sophomores in September at FAU Stadium. They had a program that if you donated a box of cereal, you got into the Owls' game free. All of their efforts benefit Boca Helping Hands.
Now they are taking it to the next level.
Through the end of the school year, Jett and Luke want to collect 4,000 pounds of cereal. That would mean 40,000 bowls of cereal to help the food pantry, Boca Helping Hands.
Participating schools are:
- Calusa Elementary
- Verde K-8
- Blue Lake Elementary
- Sunrise Park Elementary
- Whispering Pines Elementary
- Grandview Preparatory School
- FAU Community Service Club
- Del Prado Elementary
- Addison Mizner School
- St. Joan of Arc Catholic School
- West Boca High School
- Olympic Heights High School
But now their efforts are going nationwide.
The Justins are adding schools in Connecticut, Arizona, New York, Nevada, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and California.
The Justins are tenth graders at American Heritage School in Delray Beach, and they are doing all of this just because when they were younger and volunteering at Boca Helping Hands, they noticed nobody was donating cereal.