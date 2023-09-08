How to get into FAU football game for free Saturday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Saturday night, the FAU Owls take on Ohio Bobcats in Boca Raton. And you can get into the football game for free thanks to an idea from twin brothers in Boca.

Everyone who brings at least one box of cereal before the game will get one ticket into the showdown on the gridiron.

Donations from the Owls game will benefit Boca Helping Hands, which said it's seen a sharp increase for food distributions because of inflation.

WPTV's T.A. Walker Shined A Light on the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive. Cereal4All is idea by Luke and Jett Justin that has expanded from a simple drive at their school in the third grade to now the football field.

"They were volunteering at Boca helping hands at seven years old. And I guess cereal is very important to them, what is life without Cocoa Puffs? They observed that we were in short supply of cereal and so they decided that at that age they could do something about it. And they started in their class which went to their school and now it's a national initiative," said Greg Hazel, who serves as executive director of Boca Helping Hands

The twins' non-profit now has drives at over 15 schools and has provided over 300,000 bowls of cereal.