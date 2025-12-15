'A Charlie Brown Christmas' concert brings saxophone magic and holiday cheer to downtown Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The holiday season is hitting a high note in Downtown Delray Beach as Billboard-charting saxophonist Patrick Lamb returns home for a heartwarming, family-friendly performance of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' at the Old School Square Amphitheatre.

Students from local schools will share the stage under Delray’s iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.

Sax star Patrick Lamb brings ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ to life in Downtown Delray Beach

Fresh off international tours and three Top 5 Billboard hits, Patrick Lamb joins his band and a children’s choir from the Delray Beach area for a joyful celebration that blends world-class musicianship with community pride.

This is more than just a concert — Patrick Lamb’s 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' brings together families, students, and music lovers for a show that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the importance of arts education.

Student choirs from the Achievement Center Foundation, Plumosa School of the Arts, and Banyan Creek Elementary will perform alongside Patrick’s seasoned band in a professionally produced holiday spectacular.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Performance: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Old School Square Amphitheatre, 51 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Tickets start at $25: Buy tickets here

