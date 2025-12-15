8 Days 8 Ways of Giving brings holiday cheer to the Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center annual 8 Days 8 Ways of Giving is underway.

Timed with Hanukkah, 8 Days 8 Ways offers opportunities for people of all ages to make a difference — whether it’s donating a bicycle, packing holiday meals, or crafting cards of kindness for families in Israel. The effort is built on Jewish values like generosity, feeding the hungry, and caring for those in need, but its message reaches across the entire Palm Beach community.

Jack the Bike Man is one of the key partners this season, collecting and refurbishing bikes to gift to people in underserved communities. Other partners range from meal‑delivery nonprofits to organizations helping mothers and newborns, local seniors, and cancer patients.

While the initiative wraps with Hanukkah, leaders said giving doesn’t stop with the menorah. The federation offers ways to volunteer year‑round — including the upcoming MLK Day of Service in January.

For more on volunteer opportunities through the Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center, visit jewishpb.org/volunteer .

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.