60 Christmas trees: A look inside the home of the Christmas Tree Lady of Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — If you think one Christmas tree is festive, wait until you walk into Diane Tice's Palm Beach Gardens home. You won't just find trees in the living room — they're perched on kitchen counters, guarding pool tables, lounging in bathtubs, and even riding the spin cycle atop the washing machine.

Known as the Christmas Tree Lady of Palm Beach Gardens, Diane has been steadily growing her yuletide forest for years. While she had 63 decorated wonders last Christmas, this year she's "downsized" to 60 — a number her husband David says still tests the limits of garage space and marital patience.

Yes, she really has 60 Christmas trees in her house

In honor of their 50th (golden) wedding anniversary, the living room has transformed into a glimmering golden forest, complete with themed trees like leopard print and music motifs — as long as they're bathed in shades of gold.

"I'm obsessed with decorating Christmas trees," Diane said, smiling from ear to ear. "It gives me joy, it gives friends joy, and it's a winter wonderland in Florida. For a few minutes, you forget the problems of the world."

Her brother Ron credits their father’s meticulous holiday habits — carefully saving tinsel year after year — for Diane's dedication. Sister-in-law Carrie calls it "a joy for everyone" and marvels at Diane’s ability to keep the display fresh and surprising every year.

From golden anniversaries to Taylor Swift tributes (yes, there's a Swift-themed tree), the Christmas Tree Lady's home is proof that joy can be found in every corner — even if that corner happens to be a laundry machine.

During this year's visit, Diane surprised me with a throw pillow reading.

"I have OCD — Obsessive Christmas Disorder," she said.

The Christmas Tree Lady couldn’t resist calling me out for my own collection: five full-sized trees at home, including one with a decidedly non-traditional Star Trek theme.

