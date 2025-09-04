10th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month serves up a feast of flavor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Grab your forks, Palm Beach County — September just turned into the tastiest month of the year.

The Downtown Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for your taste buds with the 10th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month — happening right now through September 30, 2025.

More than 50 restaurants, cafés, and eateries are joining the party, each offering special prix fixe menus, happy hour specials, café deals, and exclusive culinary events designed to keep locals and visitors sampling all month long.

For dining deals outside of Delray Beach, from Boca Raton to Sebastian, click here, to read about Flavor South Florida.

Downtown Delray Beach Development Authority

Prix fixe perfection

From upscale dining to neighborhood favorites, the list of participating restaurants reads like a “who’s who” of Delray deliciousness: Amar Mediterranean Bistro, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, The Grove, Table 165, Elisabetta’s Ristorante and so many more. Think three-course lunches and dinners that taste like a splurge — without the splurge price tag.

Happy hour heaven

Prefer to toast your way through town? Stop by CUT432, El Camino, Johnnie Brown’s, Park Tavern, Rosewater Rooftop, or Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza for drinks and bites worth rearranging your afternoon schedule.

Café & quick bite gems

Maybe your vibe is a casual coffee or snack between stops. Hit up 3Natives, Columbian Coffee House, Death By Pizza, Haagen Dazs, Kilwins, or Papa’s Tapas for the perfect grab-and-go treat.

Culinary events you’ll crave

This month isn’t just about eating — it’s about experiencing. From guided Craft Food Tours and ramen slurping at Ramen Lab Eatery to elegant tastings at Akira Back and exclusive happenings at Table 165, food lovers have plenty to add to their calendars.

Pro tip for foodies

Want all the insider info? Sign up for the FREE Downtown Delray Restaurant Month Pass here. No download needed — just instant access to every menu, every deal, and every event detail.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.