Flavor South Florida serves up savings and a boost for local restaurants this September

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We are approaching the slowest month of the year for restaurants in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast — but this September, more than 100 restaurants are turning that slump into a sizzling opportunity for both diners and business owners.

Flavor South Florida is back with a record 101 participating restaurants, each offering special prix fixe menus priced between just $25 and $65. That means you can chow down on some of our region's best bites for less than the cost of takeout from that chain down the street — and every plate you order helps keep local servers, bartenders, chefs and owners thriving before high season begins.

Flavor South Florida: 101 restaurants, big deals, and a $1.3 million boost for locals

Click here for a full list and menus.

According to organizers, last year, Flavor South Florida brought in $1.3 million in revenue during a month when restaurants typically struggle to stay busy.

"During the summer months, restaurants rely heavily on local customers to drive business," said Flavor South Florida CEO Kerri Paizzi. "Flavor is the perfect time of year for restaurants to unleash their creativity and craft bold, new dishes that give new and returning customers a memorable culinary experience."

From Boca to Sebastian — 122 Miles of Menus

The list this year stretches the length of South Florida's coastline — from Moody Tongue Sushi in West Palm Beach, to The Beacon in Jupiter, to Kyle G's Prime Seafood & Steaks on Hutchinson Island. Whether you're after MICHELIN-recommended fine dining, oceanfront brunch, or a casual burger with a view, there’s a Flavor menu for it.

Staycation and Save

Flavor South Florida isn't just about the food. Partner resorts — including The Singer Oceanfront, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island, and PGA National Resort — are offering September staycation deals. It's the perfect excuse for a weekend getaway without leaving paradise (and yes, poolside dining counts toward Flavor month).

T.A.'s 5 Must-Try Flavor South Florida Dishes That Will Make You Forget It's September

These prix fixe menus ($25–$65) are basically winter season dining at off-season prices. Here are the dishes I'd take an extra spin class to burn off the calories for:

1. Kyle G's Prime Seafood & Steaks – Hutchinson Island

The Dish: Filet & Lobster Tail Surf-and-Turf

The heavyweight champ of September eating — because sometimes you need land and sea together. Perfectly cooked filet meets buttery lobster tail in a pairing so rich it might start trading on Wall Street.

2. Honeybell – Palm Beach Gardens

The Dish: Florida Citrus-Glazed Scallops

Sweet, delicate scallops seared to perfection, topped with a Honeybell orange glaze that tastes like sunshine had a baby with the ocean. If you’re not licking the fork, you’re doing it wrong.

3. Benny's on the Beach – Lake Worth

The Dish: Lobster & Avocado Toast

Brunch, but make it oceanfront. Lobster chunks and creamy avocado on crusty bread.

4. The Grove – Delray Beach

The Dish: Handmade Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu

Rich, slow-braised short rib clings to silky pappardelle noodles like a clingy ex who actually improves your life. Comfort food elegance with flip-flops allowed.

5. Driftwood – Boynton Beach

The Dish: Smoked Pork Belly with Sweet Corn Purée

Smoky, tender pork belly on sweet corn so creamy it feels rated PG-13. Sharing discouraged unless you need an icebreaker with your tablemates.

The Flavor South Florida MICHELIN List

Do you want to feel fancy without emptying your savings account? These Michelin-rated or recommended spots are part of Flavor South Florida's prix fixe lineup:

Moody Tongue Sushi – Hilton West Palm Beach: Artful sushi that belongs in a gallery.



Nicholson Muir Distinguished Meats – Boynton Beach: Elevated steakhouse with chef-driven flair.



The Butcher’s Club – PGA National Resort: Chef Jeremy Ford’s sleek, indulgent steakhouse experience.



T.A.'s Take: "This is your chance to do MICHELIN without maxing out your credit card — and to look wildly impressive to that date, friend, or in-law you're trying to win over. Do. Not. Waste. It."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.