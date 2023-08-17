This spice rack comes with free refills for five years

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sam’s Club has just released a new spice rack that may very well pay for itself thanks to a pretty great perk that comes with your purchase.

The new Orii Bamboo Counter to Drawer Spice Rack comes with 18 jars and 10 blank waterproof labels for customizing with your favorite spices, but even better, it also includes free spice refills for five years. Priced at $29.98, the rack comes with already-filled jars with shaker tops. You can order refills any time you run out for just the cost of shipping and handling.

The natural bamboo rack is designed to be used on your counter or in a drawer, as it can stand or can lie flat. The jars are glass and have stainless steel lids.

The $30 price tag is comparable to other spice racks both at Sam’s Club and on Amazon. Many have a similar cost, but without the added bonus of free spices.

If you don’t use spices often and aren’t sure you could benefit from the free refill program — or just want something different — this 20-jar rotating stainless steel rack with spices included is $39.98 at Sam’s Club, while a similar one from Amazon is $28.99 without spices.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the spice rack and included refills, but Amazon has a bamboo rack similar to Sam’s Club’s that can either stand or lie flat for $29.49. The Fourth House Bamboo Spice Rack can hold kitchen spices and seasonings, or you can use it in your bathroom for nail polish, essential oil and accessories.

If you’re looking for something a little lower in price, Amazon has some other spice racks for less than $20, like this pack of four shelves that you can hang up together or separately and a three-tier spice or pantry organizer for just $9.99.

The Copco Non-Skid 3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer is 15 inches long and can be used in a cupboard or on a counter in either the kitchen or bathroom.

