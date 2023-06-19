Watch Now
Riviera Beach nonprofit seeking water, clothing donations to help Haiti

Valley of Love Ministries is helping to organize relief to the country
Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - A view of Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 19, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — South Florida's Haitian American community continues to organize and help those struggling in Haiti through recent flooding, an earthquake, violence and economic uncertainty.

In Riviera Beach, Valley of Love Ministries is helping to organize relief to the country with a drive for water, clothing and monetary donations.

Valley of Love is a nonprofit organization that aides in resource efforts for area military veterans and homeless community members in Palm Beach County. However, recently it has included help to Haiti as they saw a need for help.

The group's organizer, Queen Bmazazhi Karu, said what is needed most is drinking water and clothing.

"Everything is destroyed, because whole homes are flooded," she said.

To donate, call Valley of Love Ministries at 561-502-8757 or email valleyofloveministries.org.

