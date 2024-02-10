Woman searches for Lake Worth Beach hero decade later

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — At WPTV's "Let's Hear It" event in Lake Worth Beach last month, WPTV met a woman on a quest to find the person she said saved her life nearly 11 years ago.

We're sharing her story hoping you or someone you know can help her make that reunion happen more than a decade later.

On a Wednesday evening in 2013, Cristina Terrazas-Swan was on her usual bike ride and came to the intersection of Congress and Sixth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach.

"I pushed the button to get ready to cross," Terrazas-Swan said. "I was on the phone and talking to a friend."

At that moment, she lost consciousness after suffering a seizure.

WPTV Cristina Terrazas-Swan believes the man who helped her after she had a seizure called 911 for help.

"There was a man in front of me. I remember the Trauma Hawk. I remember the helicopter," Terrazas-Swan said. "He told me to calm down. He said he was here to help. When he said that, it registered that I had had a seizure."

Terrazas-Swan was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, which explains her unexpected seizure.

She was taken by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center. Discharge papers that she showed WPTV from the hospital point to the date of May 1, 2013, as the day of the incident.

"Somebody watched me, somebody saw the beginning the middle and the end," she said. "God willing, I'll find this person."

Cristina believes that the person was the one who called 911.

"I think that person is my angel," she said.

She's been trying to find that angel for years with no luck.

"If we can get it out there, somebody saw something, somebody knows someone," she said.

“When you find that person, what is the first thing you're going to tell them?" WPTV anchor Janny Rodriquez asked.

"Thank you, out of the goodness of your heart, you didn't have to take your time," Terrazas-Swan said. "You didn't have to help me."