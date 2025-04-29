Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts confronts misinformation at packed meeting

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — After months of heated debate, confusion, and online speculation, the team behind the Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts (WMODA) project is speaking directly to residents—clearing the air on what they call misinformation.

The WMODA is a major cultural and residential development planned for downtown Lake Worth Beach. While the project has already received city approval, many residents still have questions—and frustrations.

On Monday, residents filled the room for a neighborhood meeting with the project's developers. The public was able to get answers straight from the source.

Project Consultant Renee Miller addressed the crowd head-on, saying the gathering was a requirement by city code for all developers.

"It's complicated," Miller admitted during a moment of candid explanation.

And the complications have led to a lot of public confusion—especially about funding.

One of the most persistent rumors, Miller explained, is that developer Arthur Weiner is receiving $19 million from the city. Miller said that couldn't be further from the truth.

"That is just not true," she said. "It makes the city look irresponsible, it makes the CRA look irresponsible. The developer is getting $7 million for this project, and we are not including or getting any incentives for the parking garage."

She went on to explain that the garage—another hot-button issue—will remain a public asset, despite concerns that it could fall into private hands.

"As a public-private partnership, we are loaning the city $3.5 million at 4% interest to ensure this project happens," Miller explained.

She also emphasized that the city's assets are protected, even in the unlikely event of a default. Another question asked the meeting? Whether residents should have voted on the project's approval.

"There is no development that happens in this city that residents vote on," Miller stated firmly, reiterating that the project followed proper channels through the commission and CRA.

For WMODA leadership, the decision to bring the museum to Lake Worth Beach was years in the making. Louise Irvine, executive director and curator, said it was the community—and its leadership—that made the city stand out.

"From the very early stages, many people from the commission and the CRA came down to see us,"Irvine recalled. "They thought this would be great for the city. We've known for the last few years that we were looking for a permanent home."

Once completed, WMODA is expected to draw 50,000 visitors a year. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026, starting with the parking garage. The museum build will follow and take about a year. The residential portion will take an additional 24 months.

The full project is expected to be complete by the final quarter of 2028.

For more information about the WMODA project, including design renderings, visit the project's website at wmodaloveslwb.com