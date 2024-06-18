Train hits and kills person in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A train hit and killed a person in Lake Worth Beach on Tuesday, authorities said.

In a news release to WPTV, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it was notified at 12:15 p.m. that a train had struck a person near the 1600 block of Lake Worth Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Fire Rescue said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

No other details, including what type of train was involved, have been released.

The wreck comes just one day after a Brightline train hit a car — while the driver was still inside the vehicle — at George Bush Boulevard and Northeast Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach.

Eric Pasquarelli, WPTV Police in Delray Beach said a Brightline train hit a car on the tracks at George Bush Boulevard and Northeast Fifth Avenue on June 17, 2024.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue, said the driver of the car is from the Caribbean and isn't used to being around trains.

White said the man drove onto the tracks with the front end of his vehicle on the tracks.

The gates came down and a Brightline train heading southbound slammed into the front of the car, taking off part of the vehicle and spinning it around.

Amazingly, the driver was not hurt, White said.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been 33 railroad crossing incidents, like crashes, in Florida this year through March 31.

Six of them have been in Palm Beach County, which is the highest in the state.